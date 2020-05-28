The Time To Sell Your Home in Kalamazoo is Now

If you couldn't see your house before the pandemic, it's a whole new ball game now.

The Covid-19 Pandemic caused an unexpected seller's market in real estate in Southwest Michigan. People that had all but given up on selling their homes pre-coronavirus are now selling their homes at a break neck pace and getting more money than they expected for those homes.

I recently spoke with Natalie Rowe, Broker/Owner at RE/MAX Advantage in Portage, about the current real estate climate in the Kalamazoo area. She explains that the industry losing its ability to show homes and meet in person with buyers and sellers resulted in pent up demand and a shortage of inventory. This lead to bidding wars on homes that previously had a hard time selling. Those bidding wars have lead to the ugly reality that buyers are facing. Increased prices. This is great news for the every day Joe trying to sell a home. However, it can be challenging for the buyer.

Rowe suggests that you do a little homework before you begin your home shopping process. For example, talk with a lender and get pre-approved first. In fact, many realtors won't show homes right now unless you're pre-approved. Also, most home showings are limited to a couple people at a time due to Covid-19. Wearing masks and respecting social distance guidelines are still necessary.

Whether you are a potential buyer or seller, check out my full conversation with Natalie Rowe below.