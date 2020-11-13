To avoid large crowds and the potential for covid-19 safety measures to be violated, the City of Kalamazoo has decided to cancel this years Tree Lighting Ceremony in Bronson Park. Parks and Recreation Director Sean Fletcher in a press release stated the following:

“The Tree Lighting Ceremony is a hallmark event in our community and a tradition for so many families, we are disappointed to have to cancel the ceremony but protecting our community’s health and safety has to be our top priority. We hope everyone will still visit the park and enjoy the decorations, and we’re exploring ways to keep other aspects of the event available this year.” - Parks & Recreation Director Sean Fletcher

Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson echoed the directors thoughts.

“We won’t be able to gather as a community this year, but we can still celebrate the season with family and loved ones, visit Bronson Park together, cherish the moments that are only possible during the holiday season, and celebrate the joy, gratitude, selflessness, and love that make this time of year so special.” - Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson.

Families and friends can head to Bronson Park on Thanksgiving Day where you can expect complete installation of the lights in the park, plus an additional $9,000 in new lighting displays. The exact time for the lights to be turned on will be kept discreet however, so as to discourage any sort of public gathering.

Many other holiday traditions in Kalamazoo will proceed with safety precautions in place of course, including: Santa's Workshop, The downtown businesses "Winter Window Decorating" and the Kalamazoo Mall will rock out a outdoor Market on 12/5, 12/12 and 12/19 from 4p-8p.

The city of Kalamazoo encourages supporting local businesses this holiday season because spending local supports the small businesses that makes Kalamazoo unique.