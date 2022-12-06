United States Marines and the Battle Creek Police will be stationed in downtown Battle Creek, this coming Friday. It was 75 years ago, in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks founded Toys for Tots to collect toys for the needy kids of Los Angeles, California. The following year the United States Marine Corps adopted the program and expanded it into a nationwide community action program.

This coming Friday, December 9th, from 5 to 7 PM, the Marines will join forces with the Battle Creek Police Department, near Commerce Point, to Stuff-A-Truck with new unopened toys and monetary donations. The unified goal is so that children in need, throughout Calhoun County, can open a present on Christmas Day. And it’s not just any old truck that’s being used in the Stuff-The-Truck campaign. The Battle Creek Police Department will be stuffing its MRAP armored truck which is used by its SWAT team. Kids will be able to get a close-up look at the Mine Resistant Ambush Proof vehicle and place a toy into the impressive brute.

Besides helping stuff the armored SWAT vehicle, the family can also enjoy The Living Nativity which will be premiering its 15-minute musical that takes place at Commerce Point. Starting at 6 PM, the 29th Annual Living Nativity will offer a 15-minute musical that features a cast of up to 50 actors. The Living Nativity has become a favorite Holiday event that will continue on Saturday and Sunday evenings from 6-9 PM. So come to Commerce Point, located near the Battle Creek Police Department at the point of Michigan Avenue and Division Street, and help spread the joy of giving during the Holiday Season and enjoy a short musical on the true meaning of Christmas.