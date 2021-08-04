We were all so grateful to have made it through the pandemic, but now we see that COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant are not done with us.

Florida is currently facing its worst Coronavirus wave yet, and a professor of epidemiology says that numbers will explode come September.

Seeing numbers like Florida is facing have the United Auto Workers joining ranks with the big three automakers in reinstating their mask mandate at work.

Just yesterday the UAW announced that they were resuming the mask mandate in all worksites, saying they were following the CDC guidelines. Masks are a must-wear, even for those fully vaccinated. The UAW put together a task force to review the guidelines from the CDC, and they decided this is what's best for its worker's safety.

The new Delta variant is dangerous and spreads very quickly. Other businesses are following suit and requiring both workers and customers to be masked. Earlier this week, Home Depot announced they were enforcing mask-wearing with customers and staff at their stores. Target and McDonald's have announced that they are also mandating mask-wearing at their stores.

As students get ready to head back to in-person learning, Michigan State University, The University of Michigan, and Wayne State University have announced that they are all requiring proof of vaccinations. For the fall semester, students will need to show proof of vaccinations and wear a mask when indoors.

In the spring we were all so excited to see our COVID numbers going down and the easing of restrictions. That, however, was short-lived and we now see the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise and more people infected with the highly contagious Delta variant.

