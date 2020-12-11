The Vaccine For Covid Is Approved And You Live In Kalamazoo County – Now What?

After months of speculation and anticipation the wait for a vaccine is finally over but as a residents of Kalamazoo County, what do we do now?

That's where the Kalamazoo County Health and Services Department has stepped up and did such an excellent job helping keep us informed. The county's plan has addressed the issue with a step-by-step plan and has even listed a convenient Q&A section that will take care of all our concerns,

According our health and services department website, this is how we will roll in a proposed recommended phase:

Essential workers (examples: education sectored allocation; food, and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers, transportation) being the next group prioritized to receive the vaccine when it becomes available.

Adults with medical conditions that put them at high risk of coronavirus infection, such as diabetes or obesity, and everyone over 65 may be the next prioritized group.

All other adults to follow the initial groups

The supply of vaccines will continually increase in the weeks and months that follow until everyone is able to receive a vaccine. Vaccines may not be recommended for children. Cost will not be an obstacle to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

It should be pointed out that at this time the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department IS NOT taking appointments nor formulating a wait list for the vaccine. Please do however keep checking the following for updates:

Kalamazoo County Health and Services Department website or FACEBOOK

Get even more additional information at:

State of Michigan vaccine resources

CDC vaccine resources