The Voice Actress Who Did All Women’s Voices On MXC Is From Michigan

I know I'm not the only one who had a spark of joy every time Kenny Blankenship & Vic Romano would say the contestant about to participate in Most Extreme Elimination Challenge was from Michigan. The show MXC was a staple of the Spike TV Era and it's no coincidence that while watching the shows back, you notice there are quite a lot of contestants on the show that was introduced as being from Michigan. It turns out the actress that voiced all of the women characters in the show is actually from Michigan.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Mary Scheer is more than a voice, as she's actually been on major shows and films such as iCarly, Bunk'd, The Penguins of Madagascar, GEICO commercials, and back in the early 2000s, she voiced every female character on MXC and became the show's supervising producer in Season 4. Scheer was even one of the original nine cast members of Mad TV when the show debuted back in 1995.

Now a resident of California, Scheer continues to work on projects as recent as the iCarly reboot, the video game Twin Mirror, Between Two Ferns: The Movie and Ave 43. While on MadTV, she was known for her impressions of many notable people including U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, Demi Moore, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Griffin, Mary Tyler Moore, Melissa Joan Hart, Ashley Olsen, Candice Bergen, Shirley MacLaine, Emma Thompson, Frances Bavier, Irene Vernon, Lisa Malosky, Ashley Judd, and Barbara Feldon.

Below, we look and listen back at some of her epic reactions to Most Painful Eliminations: