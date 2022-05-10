America's favorite giant hot dog on wheels is heading to west Michigan! Always a fantastic photo-op, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in our neck of the woods later this week and you don't want to miss it!

Disclaimer: I am a giant Wienermobile fanatic. I think I've seen the Wienermobile four or five times, but to be honest I've kind of lost count at this point. I try to see this oversized food on wheels every time its in town and I think it's something everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime! Here's what you need to know:

History of the Wienermobile

Oscar Mayer created the Wienermobile in during the Great Depression in 1936 to lift America's spirits. Who doesn't love a giant oversized hot dog on wheels?! Unfortunately, the Wienermobile had to be scrapped for metal during wartime efforts in the 1940s but was soon brought back to life in the 1950s. Fun Fact: one of the original 1950s Wienermobiles sits inside the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn to this day!

After a brief hiatus in the 70s, the Wienermobile returned to the road in 1986 and two years later an updated fleet of six hot dogs made their way across America to, "continue to spread joy and a love of meat."

Present-Day Dogs

Every spring a new batch of "Hotdoggers" a.k.a. the folks that drive the Wienermobile, pack their bags and head out on the road for a yearlong tour. These Hotdoggers are typically fresh-out-of-college students who have majored in communications, advertising and public relations, or any other field that would make them exceptional ambassadors of bologna.

At any given time there are five Wienermobiles on the road. Each vehicle is designated a region of the country and throughout the year you can find the giant dog at county fairs, super markets, and even sporting events such as the annual Meijer LPGA Classic!

Wieners in West Michigan

Now that Tulip Time is underway in Holland, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be on-site for photos, games, and giveaways. Look for the giant hot dog on Thursday, May 12 and again on Saturday, May 14 from noon to 4:00 p.m. If you're unable to make it to Holland, you might try your luck Friday, May 13 in Remus where it will be outside of Fate's Food Markets for their 100th Anniversary Celebration from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

