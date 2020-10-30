As Gordon Lightfoot clearly noted in his song, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, when the winds of November come early, bad things can happen.

While Halloween night will bring calm conditions and a full moon, the forecast for All Saint's Day Sunday is not as promising.

High winds, along with sideways rain and snow will give us a less than stellar start to the week.

I don't think the waves will be high enough to bring down a freighter, but I'm figuring it will be a nice day to stay inside and watch football.

The National Weather Service is warning lakeshore residents to stay off the piers beginning early Sunday.