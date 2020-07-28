‘The Woods’ is a 20 Acre Outdoor Playground for Adults

Benton Harbor has just become a destination for those who are missing their gym workouts and love outdoor adventures.

As you know, gyms and fitness centers have been closed in Michigan for, I don't know...8 months now? It was early March when facilities were shut down by executive order and they have yet to reopen. It's hard to keep track of time during the pandemic and everyone is a little on edge. For many, a workout and a good sweat session is the way they deal with stress. Now, there's a solution in The Woods.

Creator Mike Petlick call it “an adult playground of fitness.” The Woods Fitness Park is Southwest Michigan's first outdoor workout facility, designed to promote exercise for all levels, from beginners to obstacle race elites. There are 3+ miles of trails and more than 40 obstacles and workout stations along the way, including:

Tire Flip

Battle Ropes

Olympus Wall

Sandbag Carry

Parallel Bars

Low Crawl

Rope Climb

Herculean Hoist

Tire Drag

Spear Throw

Users can chart their own course and go at their own pace, taking on any obstacles they want to conquer and skipping others until the next trip. The outdoor atmosphere lends itself to social distancing, with 20 acres of play area for amateur athletes.

Take a look at a visit in the YouTube video below and let us know if you make a trek to The Woods. Day passes are $20, with a $5 discount for veterans, students, seniors and Berrien County residents. The park is open during daylight hours 7 days a week.