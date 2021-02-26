The World’s Largest Log Cabin Is In Michigan: Look

There isn't a piece of real estate that's more uniquely Pure Michigan than this. Granot Loma is everything that "up north" Michigan is about.

Built between 1919 and 1923 by financier Louis G. Kaufman, Granot Loma is set on a peninsula in Lake Superior just north of the city of Marquette, Michigan. The 5,000-acre property is where you'll find the most expensive & largest log cabin in the country.

The main house, referred to as the Lodge is 26,000 square feet and has 23 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms as part of it's 50 room total. There is a 60-foot-long great room with a massive stone fireplace, which is is one of 25 additional fireplaces.

The lodge comes with a bit of history throughout with a gourmet kitchen modeled after the one in the White House, and a piano the the great room once played by George Gershwin himself. The mantel in the 30ft fireplace was the beam in a sunken ship retrieved from Lake Superior.

The property is spectacular with an indoor boathouse and a private harbor, and a private island, and over 1 mile of private Lake Superior beach front. The compound also has a farm complete with an apple orchard and 13 separate buildings just in case the lodge gets crowded. There is even a 3,000 gallon hot tub

The estate, because even if it's a log cabin let's be real, was built by over 400 Scandinavian craftsman at a cost of over $5 million dollars by Louis Graveraet Kaufman. The name Granot Loma was derived by Kaufman from the letters of his first three children, Louis, Graveraet and Otto combined with Mr. Kaufman’s first name Louis and his wife Marie.

Granot Loma’s owner, Tom Baldwin a Chicago, financier bought the 93-year-old lodge 1987 for $4.2 million and spent the next 18 months spending another $4 million to restore it. Interior work and decorations took another two years. It was recently on the market for $19.5 million after being listed for $40 million, making it the most expensive log cabin in Michigan.

Granot Loma was listed on the Register of National Historic Landmarks in 1991.

Scroll down and take a look at the most extravagant log cabin you'll ever see.