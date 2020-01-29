The XFL Rosters Feature Plenty of Players From Michigan Schools

The XFL is going to have another chance to put a dent in the NFL machine after a rough ending to last season.

This year the XFL is featuring some very interesting rule changes that just might make their way into the NFL. Interest in the league has peaked once again now that the teams have released their full rosters. There are 16 total players that played college ball at a Michigan school spread over the 8 XFL teams.

Here is the breakout of the players from Michigan colleges spread throughout the league.

Dallas Renegades

John Keenoy, Western Michigan, OG, #52

Asantay Brown, Western Michigan, LB, #58

Willie Beavers, Western Michigan, OT, #70

DC Defenders

Tyree Kinnel, Michigan, S, #29

Donnie Ernsberger, Western Michigan, TE, #80

Houston Roughnecks

Connor Cook, Michigan State, QB, #18

Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Michigan, OL, #76

Los Angeles Wildcats

Taiwan Jones, Michigan State, LB, #54

New York Guardians

Demetrious Cox, Michigan State, S, #36

St. Louis BattleHawks

Keith Mumphery, Michigan State, WR, #17

Seattle Dragons

Sergio Bailey, Eastern Michigan, WR, #11

Channing Stribling, Michigan, CB, #30

Jeremy Clark, Michigan, CB, #34

William Campbell, Michigan, G, #69

Tampa Bay Vipers

De'Veon Smith, Michigan, RB, #24

Ike Spearman, Eastern Michigan, LB, #56

Nick Truesdell, Grand Rapids Community College, TE, #85

For some of these players, this is a chance to get noticed and possibly work their way onto an NFL team. For others, it's just a way to keep playing the game they love competitively.

So who is going to be your team in the XFL? Seattle has the most players with Michigan connections, but Connor Cook is probably the most recognizable player with Michigan ties. The new rules promise for an entertaining experience no matter who you're rooting for. Get more information about schedules, and how to watch the XFL here.