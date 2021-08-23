There’s an Amazing ‘Field of Dreams’ Corn Maze in Michigan You Must See

Fresh off the hype of the MLB Field of Dreams game this past month, one Michigan farm is continuing with the theme in the shape of a corn maze.

Get our free mobile app

Back at it for a second year, the Deep Roots Produce Farm is creating an amazing corn maze over its 11 acres and this year's theme is the "Field of Dreams". The maze is paying homage to the popular Kevin Costner movie from 1989, Field of Dreams, that has seen a renewed interest after the MLB game in Iowa recently.

Kicking off Labor Day weekend, you'll be able to check out an 11-acre corn maze with the cool “Field of Dreams” theme. In addition to the maze, Deep Roots Produce Fame in Caledonia will offer up other fun activities for the whole family.

According to WZZM13 News, the young farm is run by a family of three: owners Stephen and Liv McDaniel, along with their one-year-old daughter Charlee. The couple, in their third year of operation, says they're "just looking to bring the community together, and each year they hope to bring something new and exciting."

“We love seeing families come out and friends come out. We have a 55-acre farm. So, people can spread out. You can still social distance. Some people just still aren’t comfortable doing things inside. So, it’s nice that we’re outside," Liv said.

The farm offers fresh produce, summertime U-pick of pickling cucumbers, tomatoes, and sunflowers and they are gearing up for their fall season with u-pick pumpkins. They also have a sunflower maze currently open.

Tickets are required for both mazes and you can get information and purchase your tickets here.