There’s Going To Be a Blues Bash in Kalamazoo on August 21st

Oh, baby, how blue can you get? A musical question, but also something locals may be asking now that we know there's a Blues Bash set for Saturday, August 21st at Old Dog Tavern in downtown Kalamazoo (402 E. Kalamazoo Ave.).

One of the casualties of both the demise of festivals due to the pandemic and all the kerfuffles with the use of Arcadia Creek and other venues, was the annual Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association Blue Fest. Back in the day the event had grown to be several days and several stages and for blues lovers it was a major event every year. Well, in the spirit of that, Blue Bash is set for August 21st.

First of all, here's some of the basics you need to know for that day. The doors open at 2pm, and the music starts at 3pm. There are only 500 tickets available. You can buy them online here.

Here's what's lined for the for outdoor concert area at Old Dog: Headlining the lineup is "award winning Blues man Wayne Baker Brooks from Chicago. Brooks has performed for Hillary Rodham Clinton and collaborated with blues legends Bo Diddley, Buddy Guy and Koko Taylor". Also set to perform is Grammy nominee and Emmy Award winner Billy Branch. Branch plays the mouth harp Chicago blues style. The rest of the lineup includes Crossroads Resurrection, Out of Favor Boys and young Kalamazoo blues man Jake Kershaw, who has opened for acts such as Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Tommy Castro and Tab Benoit.

For all the blues lovers and summer festival lovers, this is a good way to fill your need for blues.

