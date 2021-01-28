These 12 Michigan Properties Are Now Historic [Gallery]

The National Register of Historic Places has just added a dozen places in Michigan to its discriminative list of real estate.

"To identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources," is the mission of the National Register of Historic Places. Once named, the buildings are eligible for certain tax provisions and may qualify for Federal grants for historic preservation. Also , you can hang a nifty plaque out front.

The National Register of Historic Places has just recognized these 12 places in Michigan as historic and worthy of preservation.

12 Michigan Properties Just Added to National Register of Historic Places