These 12 Michigan Properties Are Now Historic [Gallery]

Google Maps Street View

The National Register of Historic Places has just added a dozen places in Michigan to its discriminative list of real estate.

"To identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources," is the mission of the National Register of Historic Places. Once named, the buildings are eligible for certain tax provisions and may qualify for Federal grants for historic preservation. Also , you can hang a nifty plaque out front.

The National Register of Historic Places has just recognized these 12 places in Michigan as historic and worthy of preservation.

  1. American Box Board Company, Grand Rapids
  2. Bingham School, Alpena
  3. Charlotte Central Historic District, Charlotte
  4. Great Lakes Manor, Detroit
  5. Guardian Angels Church, Manistee
  6. Haskell Manufacturing Company Building, Ludington
  7. Highland Cemetery, Ypsilanti
  8. Lakewood Farm , Holland
  9. Michigan Avenue Historic Commercial District, Detroit
  10. Northland Gardens, Southfield
  11. Sault Ste. Marie Historic Commercial District , Sault Ste. Marie
  12. Warren Motor Car Company Building, Detroit

12 Michigan Properties Just Added to National Register of Historic Places

 

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
h/t MLive

 

Filed Under: Real Estate
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top