These 2 West Michigan Schools Awarded Blue Ribbon Status For 2022

Two West Michigan Schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

The two schools are the only ones in the state to receive the honor for 2022.

What Is A Blue Ribbon School?

In 1982 Secretary of Education Terrel H. Bell, created the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award to bring exemplary U.S. schools to public attention and to recognize those schools whose students thrived and excelled. Working with the National Association of Elementary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Bell launched the National Blue Ribbon Schools and the National Distinguished Principals Programs. Both programs highlighted outstanding models of American schools and school leadership.

What Does It Take To Be A Blue Ribbon School?

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program accepts nominations of both public and non-public schools that meet one of two criteria:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.

Eligible schools must have been in existence for five years and cannot have received the award within the five prior years.

Must have excellence in the fields of academics, arts, and athletics.

What State Has The Most Blue Ribbon Schools For 2022?

Marshall Elementary And Brown Elementary Blue Ribbon Schools For 2022

According to WZZM 13, Marshall Elementary won the Blue Ribbon back in 2016.

Brown Elementary won the Blue Ribbon back in 2015.