These 40 Kids Have Gone Missing In Michigan January 1st

40 children have gone missing in Michigan since January 1, 2020, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Every year children go missing in Michigan. Whether they have run away, were lured away, or where kidnapped each of these children is at a greater risk of being victimized. Please take a few moments to look through these photos and descriptions, you may be able to contribute to a reunion or even save a life.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.