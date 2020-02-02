These Are Michigan’s Most Popular Breweries Based on Social Media

It's no secret that Michigan's craft beer industry is booming. The state of makes "best craft beer" and "top brewery" lists regularly. But which of Michigan's many breweries are the most popular?

A new study has aimed to figure that out. As MLive reports, the home and lifestyle blog House Method analyzed every craft brewery in the U.S. on four, social media-based factors to determine the most popular in each state.

They looked at number of Facebook followers, number of Instagram followers, number of Yelp reviews, and the average Yelp rating. They then compared the data for those factors against the other breweries using a weighted scale with a total potential score of 50.

According to House Method, here are the most popular breweries in the Mitten State:

Bell’s Brewery (Comstock) New Holland Brewing (Holland) Short’s Brewing Company (Bellaire) The Mitten Brewing Company (Grand Rapids) Dark Horse Brewing Company (Marshall)

You might notice, like I did, Founder's Brewing in Grand Rapids is missing. Interesting. As MLive points out:

Founders Brewing Company was second in total beer sold in Michigan in 2018 with 115,178 barrels sold, according to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. That was up 20% compared to 2017.

House Method also found the most popular breweries in all the U.S. These Michigan locations also made that list:

Bell’s Brewery (No. 17)

New Holland (No. 62)

Short’s (No. 105)

The Top 5 Most Popular Breweries in all the U.S. are:

New Belgium Brewing Company (Fort Collins, Col.) Boston Beer Company (Boston, Mass.) Goose Island Brewery (Chicago, Ill.) Sierra Nevada Brewing Company (Chico, Calif.) Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (Milton, Del.)

Check out more findings from House Method's study here.