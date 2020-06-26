These Face Mask Exemption Cards Deemed Fake By Department of Justice

Images of a "Face Mask Exempt Card" have been circulating on social media and claim to be endorsed by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). It isn't.

In fact, these fact cards have now been said to be fake by the Department of Justice as well.

The card claims that if you deny entry to a business because of not following mask requirements, organizations and businesses can be fined tens of thousands of dollars. But don't worry, that also isn't true.

These cards were created by the Freedom To Breathe Agency, which is a now defunct Facebook page after it was removed by admins. This is not a real agency and this card holds no real power.

Here is a statement the ADA released about the cards:

*COVID-19 ALERT: Fraudulent Facemask Flyers*

The Department of Justice has been made aware of postings or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the Department of Justice’s seal.

These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department.

The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ADA.gov for ADA information issued by the Department.

For more information and technical assistance about the ADA, please contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).