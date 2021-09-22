These Small Upper Peninsula Towns are Michigan’s Hidden Gems

I will start this out by saying that I am, perhaps, a bit biased when it comes to this small corner of Michigan. I was born and raised in Michigan's Eastern Upper Peninsula (the 'EUP' to those of us in the know), and it's always held a special place in my heart. While I moved 'downstate' nearly two decades ago, the EUP will always be home to me, and I try to make it back whenever I can.

Now, when most people think of that tiny sliver of land on the far east side of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, they think of St. Ignace, where they can catch a ferry over the Mackinac Island. Or, they think of Sault Ste. Marie, home of the Sault Locks and Michigan's smallest public university, Lake Superior State University.

But, when I think of the EUP, I think of the small towns in between that really show the character of the area. The tiny villages and townships where you can count on your community to help you out in times of need. Sure, there are the GoFundMe campaigns and whatnot, but there are also your neighbors organizing spaghetti dinners in the school cafeteria or at the township hall. They are towns full of hardworking people who prefer to enjoy the simpler things in life - like cheering on their local high school sports team, spending time in the woods with family and friends, and just enjoying the peacefulness that comes with small-town life.

So, let's take a look at some of these hidden gems of the Upper Peninsula. Trust me, it's worth the drive across the Mackinac Bridge to check them out.

Hidden Gems of Michigan's Upper Peninsula No matter what you're into - dining, boating, hunting, outdoor sports, and everything in between, you'll find something you'll love in these small towns in Michigan's Eastern Upper Peninsula.

