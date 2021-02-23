They Have Been Wrong For 50 Years Now John Kerry Says We Only Have 9 Years

New Climate czar John Kerry was on “CBS This Morning” last Friday and stated that we only have 9 years to avoid a climate catastrophe. He stressed it when he stated that there’s “no room for B.S.” when it comes to global warming.

He came up with that number pointing to a 2018 projection that we only have 12 years left to avoid a global warming disaster, three years later we now have 9 years left. Back in 2018 Andrew King, a climate science academic at the University of Melbourne issued a statement to CNN which stated:

‘This is concerning because we know there are so many more problems if we exceed 1.5 degrees C global warming, including more heatwaves and hot summers, greater sea level rise, and, for many parts of the world, worse droughts and rainfall extremes”

Ok, Andy and John we now have only 9 years to save the world, sounds like many of the movies we see these days. How do you explain the fact that John has said that he thinks this administration's efforts to make renewable energy more affordable and the fact that car companies like General Motors are committing to be mostly electric by 2035? Did you just catch what he said? If we only have 9 years left and “there is no room for B.S. anymore...There’s no faking it on this one” well John 2021 plus 9 equals 2030. I am sorry did I miss something?

Let us look back at the last 50 plus years and see how these climate scientists' predictions worked out. From reporting by AEI:

1966: Oil Gone in Ten Years

1970: Urban Citizens Will Require Gas Masks by 1985

1970: Nitrogen buildup Will Make All Land Unusable

1970: Decaying Pollution Will Kill all the Fish

1975: The Cooling World and a Drastic Decline in Food Production

1970: Oceans Dead in a Decade, US Water Rationing by 1974, Food Rationing by 1980

1972: Oil Depleted in 20 Years

1977: Department of Energy Says Oil will Peak in 1990s

1978: No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling Trend

1980: Peak Oil In 2000

1988: World’s Leading Climate Expert Predicts Lower Manhattan Underwater by 2018

1988: Regional Droughts (that never happened) in 1990s

1988: Temperatures in DC Will Hit Record Highs

1988: Maldive Islands will Be Underwater by 2018 (they’re not)

1989: Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000

1989: New York City’s West Side Highway Underwater by 2019 (it’s not)

1989: UN Warns That Entire Nations Wiped Off the Face of the Earth by 2000 From Global Warming

1996: Peak Oil in 2020

2000: Snowfalls Are Now a Thing of the Past

2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy

2002: Peak Oil in 2010

2004: Britain will Be Siberia by 2024

2005: Manhattan Underwater by 2015

2008: Arctic will Be Ice Free by 2018

2008: Climate Genius Al Gore Predicts Ice-Free Arctic by 2013

2009: Climate Genius Al Gore Moves 2013 Prediction of Ice-Free Arctic to 2014

2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World (note that would have taken us to 2017)

2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe’

2011: Washington Post Predicted Cherry Blossoms Blooming in Winter

2013: Arctic Ice-Free by 2015 (additional link)

2014: Only 500 Days Before ‘Climate Chaos’

Let’s see, carry the 2, divide by 100, subtract 44, multiply that by pie (apple or cherry your choice) and we come up with politicians and "climate" scientists zero for fill in the blank.

Case proved, now let’s move on to the next issue.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595