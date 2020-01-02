I hate to start the year off discussing how much people still believe in man made global warming but my hand was forced. I am bringing this up not for the sake of discussing global warming, the sides are pretty entrenched on that issue. I want to discuss how the media, academia and politicians can pound an agenda into the minds of people day after day, week after week, year after year and decade after decade and people will believe them.

People will believe them even when every single catastrophic prediction the media and “scientists” have made has never come true. This is why I say people who continue to believe all of these predictions lock, stock and barrel part of a religion. Those of us who do not believe lock, stock and barrel in their beliefs are essentially called doubting Thomases.

Interesting that anytime myself, or someone else, points out how cold a winter period or any other period is below normal we are called ignorant at best because, as we are lectured to by the believers, weather is different than climate we are told. I give you Jim, a listener of mine who loves to lecture people who do not believe as he does. Jim emailed me, unprovoked, the following email over the Holidays:

Now, I couldn't help myself sending this email after all the beautiful "spring" weather we've been having. Remember way back when you were "denying" climate change due to a cold front moving into Battle Creek. And now look. So some facts for you on this, the average high temperature for Battle Creek for December is 35 degrees. And now that we are ending the month, I did some math, based on numbers (actual and predicted for the remainder of the month) and found that the average temperature this month was 40 degrees. AND, even after that little cold front, the average temperature for November this year was 49 for Battle Creek while the average long term temperature is 47 degrees. So 2 degrees above average in November and 5 degrees above average for December. Hmmm. Now I suppose, in your mind, these are "cherry picked" numbers but they are none the less, factual temperature readings, the same readings you were using to justify your claim back in November. And let's not leave out what's going on in Alaska (warmest year on record) right now and in Australia (all time record heat broken day after day), etc. Remember, Science doesn't care what you believe.”

He in the past was someone who lectured me when I would point out long periods of below average temperatures, some of those periods were 20 degrees below average.

My theory has always been based on a number of points:

How do we know what the mean temperature of our planet should be? We only have reliable temperature readings for approximately 140 years. The entire global warming theory was all started and perpetuated on false data and claims. Now many scientists entire funding is coming from governments and non-profits that want global warming to be true and catastrophic. If the earth is truly warming, should we ever go through any extended period of time that we are below average more than a few degrees? If everyone of the global warming scientists predictions have never come true, how are we to believe anything they say or publish?

Over the holidays another listener sent me the following article written by the AP and published in the Washington Post that might be changing me from a skeptic to a believer:

The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot according to a report to the Commerce Department yesterday from the Consulate at Bergen, Norway. Reports from fishermen, seal hunters and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard of temperatures in the Arctic zone. Exploration expeditions report that scarcely any ice has been met as far north as 81 degrees 29 minutes. Soundings to a depth of 3,100 meters showed the gulf stream still very warm. Great masses of ice have been replaced by moraines of earth and stones, the report continued, while at many points well known glaciers have entirely disappeared. Very few seals and no white fish are found in the eastern Arctic, while vast shoals of herring and smelts which have never before ventured so far north, are being encountered in the old seal fishing grounds. Within a few years it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coast cities uninhabitable.

Did I mention that this article was written and published in 1922?

According to the liberal fact checking site Snopes this was an actual article written and published in 1922. Hmm global warming occurring approximately 97 years ago.

What are we to make of this?

Remember back in 1974 scientists were claiming a global cooling period was coming.

It is interesting that people will believe what they want to believe no matter what science proves or does not prove. The fact that everyone of their major catastrophic predictions never has happened, that does not matter. What matters to them is the number of media, academia and politicians that keep telling them that global warming is occurring and it is man made.

Wonder why we have such problems with our politics, no one trusts the media, academia/scientists and politicians to be honest.

