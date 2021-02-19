Calhoun County Deputies got a report on Thursday night that somebody was up to no good at McClaines Towing, 734 Lafayette Avenue in Springfield. A deputy and Battle Creek officer arrived shortly after 7 pm and found tracks in the snow. Deputies also could hear the cutting of metal in the distance. As officers got closer to the sound, they could see a man cutting a Catalytic Converter off a vehicle in the tow yard.

Catching the thief in the act, the officers were quickly able to take him into custody without issue. It didn’t take long for them to discover a GMC Yukon which was reported stolen out of LaGrange Indiana, and the keys to the stolen vehicle were found in the pocket of the suspect. On top of that, the 41-year-old Battle Creek man also had a felony warrant for his arrest out of the city of Battle Creek.

Charges are being sought for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Larceny of Auto Parts, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Unlawful Entry to a Tow Yard. The suspect is being held in the Calhoun County Jail and his identity is being withheld pending arraignment.

Tim Collins

Catalytic Converters like the one above on ebay are sold for scrap and generally bring between $100-$800, depending on the type and model of the car. But if you had to buy one new, it could cost up to $3,500.

Catalytic converters, required on cars made after 1974, help reduce toxic gases released by internal combustion engines. The main they’re stolen is because they contain precious metals, including rhodium, platinum, and palladium. Thieves could steal the converter on your car, and you’d probably know soon. When the catalytic converter has been removed, your vehicle will make a loud roaring sound that will get louder as you push the gas pedal.

Several police agencies in Calhoun County have received larceny complaints of Catalytic Converters, as the thefts are skyrocketing nationwide.

Police are asking for your help. If you have any information please contact Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888

