Thieves Test-Drive a Motorcycle and Don’t Return

Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Leroy Township resident of a motorcycle they had for sale. Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers at the Marshall post are looking for two white men, both about 50 years of age. The bike was stolen from a home on O Drive South near 2 Mile Road. MSP trooper Ryan Newhouse says the two men stopped to test ride the motorcycle which the victim had for sale. The two never returned.

Trooper Newhouse says the owner had advertised the bike on Facebook Marketplace. He says the pair just showed up to look at the bike and did not call ahead. The owner wasn't suspicious of them, but did have the presence of mind to snap a photo of the car that the men arrived in, a black Volkswagen Jetta. The license plate was "BETTS61" But when police ran the plate, it did not come up in the Michigan Secretary of State data base. Police say that even expired or inactive plates stay in the system, so they are not sure where the fake plate may have originated from.

Motorcycle Stolen During Test-Drive4-MSP

The motorcycle is a black 2006 Suzuki C50 with a Michigan license plate of “JC976”. The value of similar bikes on various websites is in the neighborhood of $2,000.00. The bike's plate was a Michigan plate, "JC976." The odometer reading was 9620.

Trooper Newhouse reminds you to exercise caution when selling items on Facebook Marketplace, as many criminals use it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500

Motorcycle Stolen During Test-Drive4-MSP