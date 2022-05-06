Now that the weather in west Michigan is (finally) starting to warm up, it's time to get outdoors! With an upcoming 80 degree spell in our sights, it seems like we're jumping straight from an usually wet spring to summer weather! That's Pure Michigan for you.

A local Reddit user was asking how to take advantage of the warmer weather. Whether it's hitting the trails, the lakeshore, or the links, here are some suggestions local residents came up with:

Go Morel Hunting

May is officially Morel Month in Michigan! The highly coveted mushrooms are starting to pop up around west Michigan, although the actual fruiting period runs through June. The unusually high amount of precipitation we've received this spring combined with the upcoming warming trend should give these fungi the final push they need to be ready to be picked. If it's your first time morel hunting, make sure you go with someone who is educated as false morels are poisonous!

Bike the Kal-Haven Trail

Linking the cities of Kalamazoo and South Haven, the Kal-Haven trail is 33 miles of former railroad tracks that were originally built in 1871. The converted trail is now a mixture of limestone/slag that is in use all-season and is perfect for hikers, bikers, cross-country skiers, and even snowmobiles! Throughout the trail you'll pass farmland, woodland, streams, rivers, and the Camelback Bridge. If you're feeling adventurous, the Van Buren State Trail connects to the Kal-Haven Trail in South Haven, giving you and addition 14 miles of hiking. There are two main trail heads, in addition to several access points. More details here.

Go On Safari at Binder Park Zoo

Giraffes, lions, and gazelles are only a short drive away at Battle Creek's Binder Park Zoo. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind wooden carousel, miniature locomotive, and immersive African safari that will delight all ages. The zoo is now open for the 2022 season and even offers overnight summer camps too! I have fond memories of taking field trips to Binder Park Zoo as a child and it's always great to see the next generation's passion for animal conservation ignited. More information on hours and rates here.

Play a Round of Mini-Golf

This is probably one of my most favorite past times! Perfect for all ages, we in the Kalamazoo-area are lucky enough to have several mini-golf courses available to us and most are family-friendly. Even better, one is located at a brewery! Presidential Brewing, located at the former site of Lazer Land in Portage has mini-golf available to its patrons for an additional $2 with the golf course available any time the taproom is open. In addition, you can combine your love of animals at mini-golf at Jungle Joe's or opt for extreme fun at Airway Fun Center. Find details on courses and pricing here.

How do you and your family plan to take advantage of this warmer weather?