More Vintage Michigan Train Stations, 1900-1920

Michigan’s livelihood depended on the railroads beginning in the 1830s. Trains were needed to transport lumber, copper, iron, and farm products. Trains also brought travelers and people from other parts of the country who heard about the wonderful fertile land that was found in Michigan. What a place to settle!

Nowadays there are plenty of vintage train mavens and aficionados to keep the interest & railroad history alive. The lone remembrances of most of Michigan's railway stops are the depots. Some still stand while others have been turned into homes, museums, restaurants, and other types of businesses.

Here are 30 more vintage Michigan railroad depots from around the state. Take a look at the gallery below - then, to see the first gallery of depots from July 2020, CLICK HERE.