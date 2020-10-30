Confession: I moved around a lot as a child. And the homes we lived in weren't always the prettiest or the most conventional. Take a quick minute and browse sites like Craigslist or Zillow sometime...you'll see there are some WEIRD houses out there. But, I think this wins.

The Dymaxion House, currently part of The Henry Ford in Dearborn, was originally conceptualized in the mid 1940s by a man named Buckminster Fuller. He was a progressive man, in my opinion, because he wanted to invent housing that was affordable and easy to mass produce. Something that would benefit our current population greatly. Take a look at this thing...

Some people see a Hershey's Kiss, personally I think it looks like a spaceship...but whatever you see this thing is actually pretty cool. It weighs only 3,000 pounds, is earthquake and fire proof, and requires no foundation according to Only In Your State. They were also designed to be packed up into metal tubes so they could be shipped anywhere in the US.

The diameter is only 36 feet but manages to make room for two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and kitchen. No walk in closets though. Instead you'll find a rotating closet to save on space.

And for being built in the mid '40s, this home is surprisingly sleek.

While the prototype didn't make it to production, what an incredible and beautiful example of the innovation that we are capable of. With the latest trend of tiny homes, minimalistic living and van life maybe ol' Buckminster's vision will come to life in a less...spaceship-like form.

If you'd like a more in depth tour check out this quick coverage of the Dymaxion Home featured on The Henry Ford's Youtube channel.