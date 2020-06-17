This is How Far You Have to Drive to Eat at a Buffet Restaurant

We're not sure when Michigan buffets will reopen, so you'll have to head to Amish country for all you can eat options.

Even though many Michigan restaurants have opened their doors and are again serving food, seating capacity is limited and not everything is "back to normal." To reduce congestion and encourage social distancing, buffets, salad bars and self-serve drink stations remain closed not only in restaurants and bars, but also in cafeterias of manufacturing facilities, casinos, stadiums and theaters per Governor Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-114.

So where do you go if you are craving fried chicken, salisbury steak, tapioca pudding, fried okra, prime rib, catfish, mushroom caps, pot pie, scrambled eggs, popcorn shrimp, creamed spinach, macaroni and cheese, clam chowder and a fortune cookie? Amish country.

Blue Gate Restaurant | Shipshewana, IN

A traditional Amish meal of fried chicken (+ homemade meatloaf or turkey if you'd like) with mashed potatoes, chicken dressing, gravy, vegetables, homemade bread, a beverage, and pie, bread pudding or ice cream for dessert. It will take you just over an hour to drive the 47.7 miles south on 131 from Kalamazoo to Shipshewana.

Essenhaus | Middlebury, IN

Not a traditional buffet, but you can order family-style at Essenhaus. Your chicken/roast beef/ham/roast pork/baked steak dinner comes with mashed potatoes, dressing, noodles, gravy, corn or green beans, salad, beverage and dessert. Just under 50 miles (48.9) from Kalamazoo, you can be there in an hour and fifteen minutes.

OK, so maybe the menu is not as extensive as your favorite buffet, but these are your options for now. Grab a fresh plate for each trip and enjoy!