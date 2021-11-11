With snow in the forecast, the Capri Drive-In is finally closing for the season. You've got one last chance to check "drive-in movie" off your 2021 bucket list.



Take it as a sign of things getting back to normal, if you like. After remaining open into the second week of December last year for the first time in its 56-year history, the Capri Drive-In has just announced the end of the 2021 outdoor movie season. With screen two already darkened until spring, you've got one last chance to see one more film at the drive-in.

Looking at the forecast, this decision was easier to make than the dilemma faced by Punxsutawney Phil each February 2nd. The Capri provides jumper cables at the end of the night for car batteries that have gone dead, but they don't have snow scrapers.

So, take the family- everyone loves Marvel movies. The Eternals is showing Friday and Saturday night with the box office opening at 6 pm for a 6:45 showtime. Twenty-five dollars a carload is a great price, and you get your money's worth as this is a 2 1/2 hour movie. remember, it's cash only at the Capri and don't forget a few dollars extra for the snack bar.

By Thanksgiving, everything will be shuttered for a long Michigan winter in Coldwater and all of the state will be blanketed under the snow until spring returns. The drive-in should reopen just in time for Top Gun: Maverick, John Wick: Chapter 4, and the new Dr. Strange movie.

Have you seen all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films? Where does your favorite rank?

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 26 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.

Get our free mobile app

The Eternals reviews have been savage. Keep scrolling to find out what went wrong.