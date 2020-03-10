What has happened to people in the Democratic Party? I do not mean all the people but it appears the angry, aggressive and violent part of the party seems to be increasing. Check out some of the comments made on the Facebook comment section of my flagship stations Facebook page where I place links to my published pieces.

I have even noticed people who I have not known what their politics were, now showing an ugly side of their liberalism. They are making little nasty and uninformed comments to me and others. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is so all-consuming it is even affecting those who you would have never thought it would.

On to the newest example of TDS or just plain meanness. A Republican New York Representative by the name of Elise Stefanik explained on her Twitter account that last Saturday she went on a simple shopping trip and when she returned to her car show found the following nasty note on her car’s windshield:

Rot in hell, FASCIST PIG

She went on to write in her tweet:

As an elected official, I understand that respectful & passionate policy disagreements are foundational to our democracy. But this note is just sad hatred. We are praying for the author

What has gone wrong with our society? It now appears that we can not just agree to disagree and move on.

I agree Rep. Stefanik we should pray for these people who have seem to become evil either recently or perhaps they have had this evil in the heart, soul and mind for many years.

We need to come together as a society and condemn all of these acts and totally disregard and ostracize the people who commit them.

