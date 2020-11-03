This Is Why Waste Management Is Not Picking Up Your Leaves

The Battle Creek team is low on staff members due to illness and Waste Management crews are having a hard time getting to everyone to pick up yard waste.

Many people say Autumn is their favorite time of year. These are the people that do not have to rake leaves. Sure, they love hoodies, hayrides, Halloween, hot apple cider and pumpkin spice everything, but for a homeowner, Fall means leaves. (It's right there in the name: Fall.) After a weekend of windstorms, many people had raked massive piles of leaves to the curb expecting them to be scooped up and disposed of, but they are still there.

The City of Battle Creek shared a message on social media, explaining that due to COVID-19's continuing impact on staff, Waste Management would not be picking up collections missed last week, or running routes to pick up yard waste missed on Monday or Tuesday of this week. They say the company is committed to making pickups as soon as they can and will not refund customers for missed service. Trash and recycling pickup is on schedule and Waste Management and the City of Battle Creek thank everyone for their patience.

In the meantime, enjoy a pumpkin spice latte and take a break. Soon, more leaves will be coming down and you'll need to put those hoodies back on and get out there and rake 'em up all over again.

