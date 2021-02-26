This Little Lavender Farm in Mattawan is Officially Up For Sale

Mattawan's hidden gem, The Shades of Lavender Farm, is officially up for sale.

In a Facebook post, shared last week, Shades of Lavender announced that the farm was going up for sale due to a career change for both of the owners. The post continued with,

If you know of anyone who may be interested in this beautiful farm and home, please send them our way. This little lavender farm has been such a blessing in so many ways. Thank you all for your encouragement, kindness, support, generosity and being a part of making Shades of Lavender Farm a "hidden gem" in the Mattawan community.

The Shades of Lavender Farm isn't just a farm. According to their website, they grow, pick and dry their lavender on site. They then craft bath bombs, body lotion, lip balms, loose tea, culinary lavender and so much more. People were also invited to tour the farm and witness how the products were made.

While the property is up for sale, products are still available to purchase. For now. If you'd like to stock up on your homemade lavender goods, follow the Shades of Lavender Facebook page. According to one of their most recent posts, the store will be open today (Friday, February 26th) from 10am - 5pm and tomorrow (Saturday, February 27th) from 10am - 2pm.

Now, for the property. The listing not only includes the gorgeous home, but the farm and business as well for $595,000. In an interview with Mlive.com, the owner Janene Rawlinson, said that she hopes whoever buys the farm continues the business, but, obviously, it's ultimately up to them.

Some of the features include:

3 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms and 1 Half Bathroom

A Mud Room

Snack Bar

Central Air

Skylight windows

Above ground pool

1 Fireplace

A ready to finish basement

And much more. You can see the full listing here or contact the listing agent, Katherine Roberts at Select Realtors. Let's take the tour!