This Michigan DNR Event For Women Is Essentially Summer Camp For Adults

The Michigan DNR has announced that registration is open for their fall Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program and it's basically summer camp, for adults.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that registration is open for its Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, which is set for Sept. 10-12 in Marquette County. The event will take place at the UP-Bible Camp, a universally accessible facility overlooking Farmers Lake, which is situated about 20 miles south of Marquette, near Gwinn.

The weekend will include over 20 activities including kayaking, wilderness survival, lake and fly fishing, rock climbing, geocaching, shooting sports, hammock camping, basic land navigation, and an introduction to turkey hunting.

Participants will be housed in a dorm-style facility with amenities, including a sauna, basketball courts, high ropes course, zipline, hiking and biking trails, along with easy access to a beautiful, forested area.

Michelle Zellar, BOW program coordinator in Newberry says this is a great event for women to explore the outdoors and learn at their own pace:

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman is a program where each individual is encouraged to learn at her own pace. The emphasis is on the enjoyment, fun and camaraderie of outdoor activities and sharing in the success of one another...All of our programs typically fill quickly, so early registration is encouraged.

Class information and registration materials are available online at Michigan.gov/BOW. Registrations must be mailed, with payment, to the Newberry Customer Service Center stated on the form. For questions, contact BOW coordinator Michelle Zellar at dnrbow@michigan.gov or 906-293-5131 ext. 4004.

This will mark the first-ever Michigan BOW fall gathering for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, non-competitive atmosphere. The traditional February and June gatherings were canceled earlier this year because of coronavirus precautions.

KEEP READING: Tips To Have The Best Boat Tubing Experience On Michigan Lakes

NEXT: 10 Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy Through A Michigan Summer In the summer our hair gets exposed to a lot of things that can be super damaging. Here's how to make sure your hair is protected, happy and healthy throughout the sunniest season.