This Michigan Home is Straight Out of the Board Game Clue – And You Can Stay There!

That's it! I know what I'm doing for my next Staycation. There's a house mansion in Alma, Michigan that is straight out of the board game Clue. According to a 2016 real estate listing on Realtor.com, this house is a "fully-restored, three-story, 11,000 square foot Dutch Colonial home (that) dates from 1894." It was built by a wealthy lumber baron as a summer cottage (you know, nothing ostentatious) which would then become a wedding gift to his daughter. It is listed on the Michigan Historic Register and boasts "imported period woodwork, original wallcoverings, period light fixtures, leaded glasswork, and magnificent craftsmanship throughout." And it is just like walking on to the set of the movie. Every room from CLUE is represented, from the Conservatory to the Billiard room. No longer a private residence, it's now a bed and breakfast, which means you can spend the night. Just grab five friends and settle in for an evening of mystery and murder. Check out this INCREDIBLE house:

