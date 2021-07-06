Ever since I was a little kid I've been coming to Evens Lake to my Aunt's cottage and spent countless summers swimming and spending time with family. It's been some time since I've been back so over the 4th of July weekend, it was nice to return to a place that's always felt like home. But upon entering the town, I started to realize there were so many abandoned attractions along the road. From the Prehistoric Dinosaur Park, to the Western attraction, the observatory towers/ putt putt course, and even the Mystery Spot. What Happened?

This resort area which includes the towns Brooklyn, Napoleon, Norvell and Onsted is still full of things to do, but this particular stretch of road on US-12 in Onstead has become inhabited by insects and possibly, the spirits of visitors who once roamed the building. Upon asking a resident why all these amazing attractions closed, I learned the hard truth:

When they first opened you couldn't believe the amount of people who would visit. But I think the inflating prices is really what caused them to close. When you've got a family of 4-6 people and tickets costing you $20-$30 a piece, there's just no way you can manage that, so they really cost themselves by increasing their prices. -Helen G.-

As you can see below, there are so many of these abandoned attractions, and it almost feels like the skeleton of my childhood on display. Who knows, maybe someday someone with the money with refurbish and re-invest in this once thriving stretch of road.

