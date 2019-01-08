This Summer You Can Sail On A Tiki Bar

You don't have to leave Michigan to enjoy a true Tiki bar!From the couple that brought us the 'Detroit Rolling Pub' and the 'Detroit Cycle Boat', you can take a ride on a Tiki boat! No joke, it's new this spring and there are 2 launching places for this fun party boat!

This is a new way to spend time with friends on the water or throw a killer party, either way this sounds like a great time waiting to happen.

Starting this Memorial Weekend you can take a luxury Tiki cruise with friends!

Here is what you get...

A 2 hour tour (insert 'Gillian's Island' joke here)

A Captain to man the Tiki

Bluetooth Speakers on the Tiki

What you need to bring is...

Food

Drink

And yes they do stop for bathroom breaks!

If you decide to take a Tiki Tour out of Detroit they have 4 different Tiki boats that can accommodate up to 24 people. If you are setting sail out of St. Clair Shores, they have 2 Tiki boats that can hold up to 12 people (Each Tiki boat holds 6 people).

Prices do vary because of the day of the week.

Monday through Thursday the cost of one Tiki boat is $250

Friday through Sunday one Tiki boat will cost you $300

Detroits Tiki is located at Sinbad’s Restaurant & Marina and St. Clair Shores Tiki can be found at Public Dock Behind Blossom Heath. 24800 Jefferson Ave. Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 (if you need directions, just let me know, it's right down the street from my folks).

Watch it sail away!