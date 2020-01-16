This Tiny Michigan Record Shop Has a Stage for Jam Sessions

Detroit's Bye Gone Records has vinyl recordings and a stage to feature live music at jam sessions and open mic- open anytime the store is.

I'm guessing a guy like Al Sangster has been a music fan and record collector all of his life. Now, he's sharing the gospel of groove at Bye Gone Records. There are two things that make this Warren record store unique: it's size and stage.

Like any shop worth its salt, you can spend hours browsing the racks to find forgotten treasures, even in this tiny space at County Line Flea Market in the Detroit suburb of Warren. You could also uncover a local unknown treasure, not on vinyl but on stage. A tiny stage is a permanent fixture, available for anyone, anytime the store is open.

Welcome to bye gone records and entertainment center located on Dequindre one block north of 8 Mile, open only Friday 4 till 9 Saturday Sunday 10 to 6, at County Line flea market, we sell records CDs DVDs lots of cool stuff like that, we have a stage for karaoke, open mic, Jam sessions, come on down and check us out be cool stay in school

-Al Sangster, Bye Gone Records

Take a quick look around at this video Al sent me via Facebook messenger. If you've got a unique story, be sure to let us know- we're always looking for stuff like this. Rock on, Al.

[video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/690/files/2020/01/video-1578660464.mp4"][/video]