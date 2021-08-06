This Top Rated Kalamazoo Airbnb is Booked Until June of 2022
While Airbnbs are a great alternative to simple hotel stays, you'll have to wait a long time to book this one in Kalamazoo.
Much like Zillow or other real estate websites, I like to browse through Airbnb looking at the homes and condos that are available to stay in. I especially love the 'unique stays' section. I was browsing recently and found one of the top-rated options in Kalamazoo.
This adorable townhouse, located on the Westside of Kalamazoo, has over 30 reviews all of which give it 4.9 or 5 stars. It includes:
- washer/dryer
- 2 beds
- 1 bath
- private entrance
- large back deck
And more. You can see all of the details here.
Within walking distance to WMU and only 10 minutes to downtown Kalamazoo, this stay will cost you $91 a night. But, here's the thing....it's booked until June of 2022. That, to me, screams, "This is probably a great place to stay."
With that being said, let's take a look inside this top-rated Airbnb in Kalamazoo;