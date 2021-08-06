This Top Rated Kalamazoo Airbnb is Booked Until June of 2022

While Airbnbs are a great alternative to simple hotel stays, you'll have to wait a long time to book this one in Kalamazoo.

Much like Zillow or other real estate websites, I like to browse through Airbnb looking at the homes and condos that are available to stay in. I especially love the 'unique stays' section. I was browsing recently and found one of the top-rated options in Kalamazoo.

This adorable townhouse, located on the Westside of Kalamazoo, has over 30 reviews all of which give it 4.9 or 5 stars. It includes:

washer/dryer

2 beds

1 bath

private entrance

large back deck

And more. You can see all of the details here.

Within walking distance to WMU and only 10 minutes to downtown Kalamazoo, this stay will cost you $91 a night. But, here's the thing....it's booked until June of 2022. That, to me, screams, "This is probably a great place to stay."

With that being said, let's take a look inside this top-rated Airbnb in Kalamazoo;