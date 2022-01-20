Bois Blanc Island is the lesser spoken of island near the Upper Peninsula, which rests just Southeast of Mackinaw Island, yet it's about 5 times the size. The island itself didn't have any kind of electric service until 1964, and since then has received a few upgrades. But what do you do when you want to get some take-out, but there are no restaurants open in winter, no stores open, and no ferry services until May? Apparently there is a private plane charter that will deliver food for you, as Dan Reynolds recently pointed out:

The friendly staff at Great Lakes Air help us coordinate with an incoming charter plane to bring us carry-out from St. Ignace or Cheboygan restaurants willing to deliver to the airport. Today’s shout out goes to BC Pizza of St. Ignace, who timed their delivery just right and carefully wrapped up all the yummy food to keep it warm for us. Just a little slice of UP life, and we’re so grateful to everyone involved!

It's got to be tough not having convenient access to the outside world during these conditions, as one person pointed out, it's much like Alaska:

So cool. I miss the yooper life. This reminded me of Keys Pointe Alaska that's how our food and supplies come in. Plane or barge flying a big rush. Enjoy the great outdoors.

The residents had the plane deliver them B.C. Pizza, which originated in Boyne City. This may be the first time I've ever heard of anyone having a pizza flown in for them, outside of some celebrity.