This Year’s Point1K Going Virtual

The minds behind Michigan's shortest race, the Point1K, knew that there would be no way to safely bring so many people together with COVID-19 restrictions in place. But it's still a great time, and it's for such a worthy cause. That made them pivot for 2020. Introducing, exclusively for this year, Point1K the home game, which includes your favorite duck race and a tool kit for you to do the Point1K at home.

The duck race will feature the Hospice of Southwest Michigan mascots; Care-ington, Journee, and Arbor. Each duck represents a different type of care that Hospice of Southwest Michigan provides; end of life (Care-ington), support for grieving family (Journee), and their residences (Arbor). Donate from Monday, September 21st through Saturday, October 3rd to the mascot of your choice. Then, check back to see which mascot won... but really, they all win, right? But that is not the only way that you can enjoy the Point1K this year. Every donation to the Duck Race will get you a link to your very own Virtual Point1K toolkit. All you need is 328 feet of space. Whether you choose a straight line or figure out how many backyard laps is that amounts to, there's no wrong way to virtually Point1K.

If we all give a little, we'll have a lot, and every donation to Hospice of Southwest Michigan goes to help provide quality care to our neighbors regardless of financial status. They help individuals and caregivers coping with illness, aging, dying, and loss, and give them the support they need through a very, very difficult time. Every donation is appreciated, and every Point1K ran shows how much you care.