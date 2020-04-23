Thousands of State Workers Being Laid Off

According to the Lansing State Journal, state employees were notified Wednesday some would be temporarily laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is causing an economic downturn as businesses and facilities remain closed to limit the spread of the virus.

Layoff notices were issued to about 2,900 of the state's roughly 48,000 workers. Those employees are working at less than their typical full capacity because they are working from home.

With so much unemployment these days and more and more people being laid off, will we ever get to the point of seeing that light at the end of the tunnel?

The affected state employees will join more than 1 million Michigan residents who have filed for unemployment since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Michigan in mid March.

Layoffs will last at least 10 consecutive days. Affected employees will keep their health insurance and other benefits and will automatically be enrolled in unemployment.