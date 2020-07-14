Three Arraigned in Battle Creek Dollar General Store Robbery

Three men were arraigned in Calhoun County District Court on Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at the Dollar General store in Emmett Township. Police believe it was planned as an inside job. Emmett Township Public Safety officers were called to the Dollar General at 2420 East Columbia Avenue, east of Raymond Road.

John Porter, 23, of Marshall, Martine Loyd, 20, of Battle Creek, and Robert Fogle, 23, of Battle Creek, face charges of larceny in a building and could get up to 4 years in prison if convicted.

After watching surveillance video and questioning the suspects, Emmett Township police learned that there may have been more people involved in the robbery. A warrant request has been submitted on the 4th person, a female store clerk.

Detective Seth Graves said Porter and Loyd entered the store shortly after 10:00 am Sunday, showed what may have been a gun, and were handed money from the cash register by the clerk. The third suspect, Fogle, was driving a car that dropped Porter and Loyd off in front of the store. Fogle is described as the store clerk’s boyfriend. Graves says when Porter and Loyd came out of the store, Fogle was not waiting. A couple of minutes later, an officer with the Battle Creek Police Department apprehended the pair hiding under a bridge at Raymond Road and East Columbia and they were taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered the money and other evidence, but no weapon. Bond for the three was set at $5,000 each.