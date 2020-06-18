UPDATE 9:20 pm: **The children have been located and are safe.**

Three children are missing, in Calhoun County, and authorities are asking for the public’s help.

The children were last seen, in a surveillance video, climbing into a black 4-door Chevy pick-up truck at a gas station in Tekonsha.

The children are reported to be:

Isabell Noelle-Alexandria Badgley, 14, around 5-foot tall, brown hair, last seen wearing a grey shirt and denim shorts.

Dominic Axel-Gage Badgley, Age 11, 5 ft, Blonde hair, last wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and red shoes.

Makenzie Ada-Merynn Badjgley, Age 9, 4' 10", Blonde hair, last wearing a black tank-top, black shorts and pink and purple shoes.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.