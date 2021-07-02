Three County Chase with MSP Ends in Schoolcraft Suspect Still at Large

Michigan State Police recovered a stolen vehicle and handgun but are still searching for the suspect following a three-county chase.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Paw Paw Post recovered a stolen motor vehicle on Wednesday, June 30 around 9:30 p.m. at the Speedway gas station on Grand St in Schoolcraft Township.

While on patrol in the area, troopers were monitoring the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Van Buren by sheriff's deputies there, according to a release from Michigan State Police. The pursuit spanned several counties, including Van Buren, Cass, and ended in Kalamazoo County where troopers observed the suspect driver flee on foot after pulling into Speedway.

Authorities chased the suspect on foot as he ran behind the gas station and into a wooded area. Van Buren County K-9 unit and a drone were used to search the area for the suspect, but they lost track of him in the woods and the suspect remains at large. During the foot chase, the suspect was observed tossing a bag that contained a large sum of cash.

The vehicle, a 2021 Range Rover truck, was reported stolen out of Norristown, Pennsylvania. Inside the vehicle was a handgun with a full magazine that was seized.

Through investigations, authorities were able to positively identify the suspect as 24-year-old Khalid Bates. Bates is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet 10 inches, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair. Bates has ties to the Detroit area. He was last seen running south from the Schoolcraft Speedway with black pants and a dark blue long-sleeve shirt.

Felony Flee & Eluding, Possession of Stolen Property, and Resisting & Obstructing Police Officers are some of the charges that will be sought against Bates.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Van Buren County Sheriff Department and Great Lakes Drone Recovery. The investigation remains ongoing.

