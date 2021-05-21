Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

Explore the outdoors. Get into every state park for free and pay no fees for ORV permits or fishing licenses for one big Michigan weekend in June.

"Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice" is the official state motto of Michigan. The Latin to English translation is, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." There is plenty to see and do in the great outdoors of the Winter Water Wonderland of the Great Lakes State.

While it is absolutely free to walk out your front door and enjoy nature, you'll need a recreation passport or have to pay admission to get into any of Michigan's 100+ state parks. Michigan Department of Natural Resources looks after 103 state parks and recreation areas covering 306,000 acres with 14,100 campsites in 142 campgrounds and over 900 miles of trails across the state. The weekend of June 12-13, you can say "yes" to Michigan for free.

The DNR's "Three Free" weekend is three great reasons to get outdoors and two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks, for free. No fees are charged for entering any of the state parks to enjoy the beaches, lighthouses, hiking, bike and equestrian trails and many other features and activities. The dates coincide with one of the two free fishing weekends offered each year. Daily sticker fees for off road vehicles (ORV's) will also be suspended for the "Three Free" weekend, as are watercraft permit requirements. Many of the state parks also have boat launches to get out on the water for the weekend.

Michigan has so much to offer and it is all free June 12-13.

