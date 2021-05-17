Three Michigan People Will Be on ‘Jeopardy!’ this Week

It's an exciting week on Jeopardy! this week. Not only because it's a Tournament of Champions but three of those champions are Michiganders!

15 former champions will be competing these next two weeks for the grand prize of $250,000. According to MLive the three from Michigan are:

Jennifer Quail of Dowagiac

Ben Henri of St. Clair Shores

Andy Wood of Ann Arbor

Jennifer, a wine tasting consultant is the second-most successful female to ever compete on the quiz show winning a total of almost $229K during her eight-streak run in December 2019. You can see her episode this Wednesday, May 19.

Ben is a music teacher for 7th to 12th graders and won the $100,00 prize during the "Teachers Tournament" last June. His episode will air Thursday, the 20th.

Finally, to end the first week of Champions, Andy will be appearing on Friday's episode. He's a comedian and won four times for a total of almost $92K in November 2020.

Jeopardy!'s executive producer said in a statement that this is the "biggest event of the year with the best players competing."

Tournament of Champions is divided into three categories: quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. Winners during this first week plus four wild card players (those who have the highest scores among non-winners) will advance to next week. The three winners from semifinals will compete in the two-day final episodes for the grand prize money. The second place person will win $100K and third place will go home with $50K.

Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Former champion, Buzzy Cohen, who was dubbed "Mr. Personality" by Alex Trebek himself, will be hosting the Tournament. He first appeared in 2016 then again in 2017 and 2019.

Jeopardy! airs on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET so set your DVR and cheer on your fellow Michiganders!

