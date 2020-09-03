Three Rivers Police Search For Missing Man With Dementia

The Three Rivers Police Department has requested the public's help locating a missing 87-year-old man with dementia.

Hugh left his home this morning around 8:00 a.m. to have breakfast at Main St. Cafe, located at 13 North Main Street in Three Rivers, Michigan, and has not returned. Hugh was driving a white 2004 Saturn Ion with a "Proud Parent of Marine" bumper-sticker located on the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The car pictured above is similar to Hugh's vehicle and was provided by the Three Rivers Police Department for reference.

Hugh was wearing a button-down shirt with slacks and a navy blue "Korean War Veteran" hat when he was last seen this morning.

Anyone that see's Hugh or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.