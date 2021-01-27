Three Suspects Sought in Kalamazoo Convenience Store Robbery Monday

Kalamazoo Public Safety is looking for the public’s help in finding three suspects that robbed a convenience store Monday evening.

According the Department's release, officers responded to the 2100 block of South Burdick just before 7 p.m. on Monday, January 25th, where three men entered the store and robbed the employees there at gunpoint. After the employees complied, the suspects fled the scene in a smaller silver sedan in video surveillance from the store.

The suspects all wore black hooded sweatshirts and masks. Two of the suspects wore light gray sweatpants and the other wore darker gray sweatpants.

Call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer of Kalamazoo at (269) 343-2100 with any information on the case.