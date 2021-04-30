Three Teen Sisters are Missing from Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police are searching for three teenage sisters missing from Grand Rapids since Tuesday, April 27.

Family members are concerned for a trio of teenage sisters who were last seen Tuesday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. The girls are 16-year-old Anita Cardenas, 13-year-old Asia Harvey, and 12-year-old Virginia Harvey.

Family members of the girls say they believe someone took or picked them up and that the girls could be in the Bay City, Saginaw, or Detroit areas of Michigan.

Anyone who sees one or all of the girls is asked not to approach them but to contact law enforcement right away.

Anyone with information or who has seen the girls is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400.

We are working to get descriptions of the girls as well as more details surrounding their disappearance. Please check back for further updates.

Courtesy of the family of Anita Cardenas, Asia Harvey & Virginia Harvey

