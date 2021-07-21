Now all we need to is the weather to hold up.

The Kalamazoo Farmers Market, which is already temporarily relocated to Mayor's Riverfront Park, is again shaking things up a little and trying something different. It's the nighttime Farmers Market, Thursday evening, July 22nd, beginning at 5pm and going until 10pm. Now we can debate just how night time it is, as we still have plenty of daylight past 9pm, but for people who can't do daytimes hours, due to work, or simply have too much going on on Saturdays with kids' sports, this might be a nice alternative.

While there is a fun vibe at any Farmers Market, especially as opposed to hauling kids to a grocery store, these evening ones also have beer and wine in addition to some live music to enjoy, so you can stay a while and just enjoy the ambiance and the opportunity to sit down and watch to the world pass by. There also more artisans, which, if you're looking for a bit of a flea market feel, there's that, too.

The musical entertainment is : Vinnie Miller performing 5pm to 6:30pm. And then from 7pm to 9:30pm it's Kaitlin Rose & The Band of Thorns.

After this July Night Market, there are two left, on August 26th, and September 23rd.

