Tiana Carruthers Is A Finalist For A Congressional Medal Of Honor

Tiana Carruthers, one of the heroes and one of the victims in the 2016 Kalamazoo Shooting rampage, is a finalist for a Congressional Medal of Honor, for her heroism during the first attack, in shielding children four children from the attack of the shooter, Jason Dalton.

Representative Fred Upton, who nominated Carruthers in October, announced Monday she is one of twenty finalists for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Citizen Honors Award.. An announcement is expected Thursday as to who the six Medal recipients will be.

“Tiana Carruthers is a local hero whose name and legacy should be known across the nation,” Upton said. “Her courage on that day in 2016 is simply remarkable, and by God’s grace, she survived, the children were not harmed, and now we can honor her as a nation for her unbelievable bravery. Our community will forever be in her debt because of what she did to protect her daughter and all of those children. She exemplifies what it means to be a true citizen hero. Tiana went from the common among us to an extraordinary hero deserving of recognition by the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.” - Rep. Fred Upton

A GoFundMe is still active for Ms. Carruthers' hospital bills.